Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC Has $11.29 Million Position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,911 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti accounts for 10.1% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $11,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,798,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $482,183,000 after buying an additional 898,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,342,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,003,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,199,000 after buying an additional 4,547,011 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,874,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after buying an additional 446,132 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at $25,027,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of AU stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,139,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,852. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.