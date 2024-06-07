Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC Acquires 2,400 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises 2.1% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Gray Foundation acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,316,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 634,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS:INDA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,544,112 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

