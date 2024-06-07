Oaktree Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Oaktree Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,453,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 355,108 shares during the period. Infosys comprises 0.9% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Infosys worth $63,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $18.06. 5,936,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,343,253. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

