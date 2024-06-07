Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $40.70 Million Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 66,082 shares during the period. Ternium comprises about 0.6% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.49% of Ternium worth $40,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ternium by 430.7% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 195,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 158,751 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 144,171 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,952,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Ternium by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,481,000 after buying an additional 91,629 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TX. StockNews.com raised shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

TX stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.54. 228,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,978. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.75. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.54. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

