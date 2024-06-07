NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Down to $4.04

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $3.86. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 118,271 shares trading hands.
NovaGold Resources Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.18.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
