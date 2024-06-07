NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Down to $4.04

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $3.86. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 118,271 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.18.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NG. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 526,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,845 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

