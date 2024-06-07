Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,415,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,443,901 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.22% of Walt Disney worth $2,023,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,731,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $788,751,000 after acquiring an additional 157,403 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $286,550,000 after purchasing an additional 872,829 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,629,724. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.67. The company has a market cap of $185.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

