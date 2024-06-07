Northern Trust Corp Sells 45,684 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,318,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,684 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $587,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,237 shares of company stock worth $35,744,352. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.98. The company had a trading volume of 507,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,232. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.24 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

