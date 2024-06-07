Northern Trust Corp Sells 387,463 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,751,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 387,463 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of Lowe’s Companies worth $1,502,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,271,836,000 after purchasing an additional 116,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $714,637,000 after buying an additional 41,451 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.85. The stock had a trading volume of 250,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,187. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.97 and its 200 day moving average is $226.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

