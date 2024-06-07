Northern Trust Corp Sells 207,132 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,931,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,132 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $433,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.82. 221,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,578. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average is $76.39.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

