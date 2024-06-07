Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,387,409 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,628,826 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,387,409 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,380,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,835 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 79,263 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 22,639.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,387,115 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $152,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,015 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 97,911 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.30. 816,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,592,296. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $183.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

