Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,365,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 522,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of Digital Realty Trust worth $452,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,167,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 734.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 139,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $145.51. The stock had a trading volume of 113,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,783. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.05 and a 200 day moving average of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

