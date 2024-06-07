Northern Trust Corp Has $568.16 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,241,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86,458 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Humana worth $568,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Humana by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Humana by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 270,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,021,000 after acquiring an additional 164,392 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Humana by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.42. 129,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.37. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

