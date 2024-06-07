Northern Trust Corp Has $517.95 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,304,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.01% of PACCAR worth $517,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.56. 231,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,546. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $75.79 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PACCAR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.