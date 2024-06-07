Northern Trust Corp Has $1.22 Billion Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,738,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 673,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.91% of United Parcel Service worth $1,216,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in United Parcel Service by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.96. The stock had a trading volume of 837,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.21 and its 200 day moving average is $150.44. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.58 and a 12-month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.