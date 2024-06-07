Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,132,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025,932 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.0% of Northern Trust Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,323,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total value of $159,974,677.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,490,724,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total transaction of $159,974,677.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,490,724,273.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,804 shares of company stock valued at $278,236,284. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $14.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $851.90. 542,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $774.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $706.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $432.34 and a twelve month high of $856.81. The company has a market capitalization of $809.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

