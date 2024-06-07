Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,805,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,306,484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,721,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 45.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 97,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.5% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 135,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,008,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,712,555. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.