NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 0.6% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 14,434,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 56,836,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after buying an additional 4,976,403 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at $37,918,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $12,361,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth $5,343,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $9,652,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.80.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

