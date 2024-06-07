NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.34. Approximately 370,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,410,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEP shares. Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 117.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

