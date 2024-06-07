New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Trading Down 4.4%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

New Hope Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.

New Hope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.