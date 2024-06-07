New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Shares Down 5.4%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 18,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 293,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of New Found Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $626.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.18.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in New Found Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,875,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after buying an additional 69,342 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the first quarter worth $186,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the third quarter worth $198,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

