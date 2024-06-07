NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) Director Mark Christianson Sells 25,800 Shares

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) Director Mark Christianson sold 25,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $22,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 297,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Performance

NMTC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. 5,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,449. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.73. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 277.71% and a negative net margin of 343.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroOne Medical Technologies

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:NMTC Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

