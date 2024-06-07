Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $17,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $887,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 244.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $252,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,205.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $252,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,205.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $10,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,497 shares of company stock valued at $29,263,354. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.5 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,341. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.43. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.61 and a twelve month high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.