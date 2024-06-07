Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Chairman Sells $12,635,485.94 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94.

On Monday, April 1st, Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $648.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $664.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $611.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.16.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

