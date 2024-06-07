Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 663,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,651 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Neogen were worth $13,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,794,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,646,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Neogen by 917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 671,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 605,635 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Neogen by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,868,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,021,000 after acquiring an additional 497,856 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neogen by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,008,000 after acquiring an additional 490,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Neogen Stock Up 1.2 %

NEOG opened at $16.21 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,622.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Neogen had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $156,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 46,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $156,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,800.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $662,205. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

