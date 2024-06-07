Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Trading Down 0.4%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.29. 3,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 33,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Naturgy Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.0614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Naturgy Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.