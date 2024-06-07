Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Shares of NAII stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.54. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $7.81.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.14 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

