National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,050.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on National Grid

National Grid Price Performance

National Grid Increases Dividend

Shares of NGG opened at $58.64 on Monday. National Grid has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.79.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.4939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a yield of 6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Grid

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,446,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 383.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in National Grid by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in National Grid by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.