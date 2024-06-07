Nano Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. Nano has a market cap of $165.14 million and $3.42 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00001791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,195.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $478.50 or 0.00691517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00114070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00038481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.62 or 0.00230680 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00056034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00083094 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

