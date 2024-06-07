My DeFi Pet Trading Up 1.2% This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $381,685.70 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003650 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

