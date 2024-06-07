Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 4.7%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.62. 561,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,965,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 10.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 241,190 shares during the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.