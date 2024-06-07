Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 4.7%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.62. 561,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,965,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.
Mullen Automotive Stock Down 10.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
