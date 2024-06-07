Mudita Advisors LLP Purchases 47,284 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Mudita Advisors LLP increased its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,284 shares during the quarter. Establishment Labs makes up about 2.6% of Mudita Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mudita Advisors LLP’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 389,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after buying an additional 81,155 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 17.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,428,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after buying an additional 946,612 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTA traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.75. 506,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,195. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 206.05% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

