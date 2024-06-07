Mudita Advisors LLP Boosts Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Mudita Advisors LLP grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,498 shares during the quarter. Warrior Met Coal makes up 8.3% of Mudita Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mudita Advisors LLP owned approximately 0.38% of Warrior Met Coal worth $11,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 237.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 82,578 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth $208,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 28.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 0.5 %

HCC traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.87. 559,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,521. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average is $61.52. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $73.08.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.