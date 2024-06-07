Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.31 and last traded at $40.53. Approximately 239,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,115,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Mplx Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

