Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,307,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 63,708 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Mplx worth $48,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Mplx Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.05. 935,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.00.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

