Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 73,774 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 73,774 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $66,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,667,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded up $6.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $474.75. 441,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,406. The stock has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.57.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

