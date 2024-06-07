Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 340,475 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 104.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,475 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Ambev by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,868,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ambev by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after buying an additional 2,188,454 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Ambev by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,224,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after buying an additional 254,347 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,388,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,924,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,793,246. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

ABEV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABEV

Ambev Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.