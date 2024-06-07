Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 3,111 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.41. The company had a trading volume of 768,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,899. The company has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

