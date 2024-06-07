Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 19,879 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 280.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 160,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 61,795 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 79,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $91.23. The stock had a trading volume of 873,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,241. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3002 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

