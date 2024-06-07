Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,808,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896,417 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.0% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $170,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after buying an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 50,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 20,918 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $104.02. 696,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.93.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

