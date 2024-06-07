Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 126.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4,333.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 75,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,915 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $5.13 on Friday, hitting $429.53. 361,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $426.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

