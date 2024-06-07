Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $58.77 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,759 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $58,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $56.19.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

