Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $124.06 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 129.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,238,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699,722 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $124,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,519,753,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,937 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,137,865,000 after acquiring an additional 576,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,458 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,591,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,212,922. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average is $108.50. The company has a market capitalization of $448.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

