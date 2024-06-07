Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,486,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741,456 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Sanofi worth $73,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.07. The stock had a trading volume of 530,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,902. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.40. The company has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 74.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

