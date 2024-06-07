Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 261.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,400,437,000 after buying an additional 1,153,611 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,181,849,000 after buying an additional 600,638 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after buying an additional 1,490,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $3,426,529,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,862,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,631,021,000 after acquiring an additional 385,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

AMD stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,552,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,966,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $269.76 billion, a PE ratio of 247.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.59 and a 200 day moving average of $160.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

