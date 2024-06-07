Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 1,660 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.44. The company had a trading volume of 766,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,143. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.11 and a 200 day moving average of $251.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.20.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

