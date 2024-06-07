Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 13,647 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 291.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $89.39. 2,259,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,345. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $89.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.34.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

