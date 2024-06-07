Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $117,023.69 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.77, for a total transaction of $117,023.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,641,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,916,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $292.57. The company had a trading volume of 49,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,533. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $316.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,576,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,546,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Morningstar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,957,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,481,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Morningstar by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,326,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,745,000 after buying an additional 98,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Morningstar by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,917,000 after buying an additional 67,983 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Morningstar by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 562,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,334,000 after buying an additional 28,164 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MORN. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

