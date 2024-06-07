Morgan Stanley Cuts Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target to $4.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AKYA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $103.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.31. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.68% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,383.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,579,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 64,286 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

