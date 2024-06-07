Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $290.82 million and $13.19 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00051019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00017822 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,122,090,820 coins and its circulating supply is 866,141,307 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

