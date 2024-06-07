MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Shares Down 0.8%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 40,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 111,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

MonotaRO Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.67.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $465.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.65 million. MonotaRO had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 27.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MonotaRO Co., Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

